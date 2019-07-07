KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Kirkwood restaurant will hold a fundraiser for the family of fallen Officer Michael Langsdorf Tuesday.
Read: Hundreds gather at Cathedral Basilica to pay final respects to Ofc. Langsdorf
The Texas Roadhouse on Kirkwood Road will donate 10 percent of its sales between 4 and 10 p.m. to the family.
Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed inside a Wellston market on June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.