KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight has found a new way to pay tribute to veterans.
The organization usually flies them to Washington D.C. but Monday night they hosted a surprise parade for a 96-year-old WWII veteran in Kirkwood and he had no idea.
News 4's Lauren Trager takes as along the parade in the video above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.