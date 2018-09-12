KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for suspects in a string of car burglaries that happened overnight on September 3.
Residents on Ivanhoe Woods, the 1000 block of Windsor Springs Court and the 400 block of Rollingwood reported multiple items were taken from their unlocked cars.
Victims reported cash, purses and other small items being taken.
