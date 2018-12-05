ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Kirkwood after a person was found dead outside of an apartment complex.
Police responded to the Stonecrest apartment complex, in the 1200 block of Rockridge Place, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The apartment complex is located near the Lindbergh and Interstate 44 interchange.
Police said the victim's family believes the homicide is directly related to the homicide of another family member, which occurred in St. Louis over a year ago.
No other information was made immediately available by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkwood police at 314-822-5858.
