ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Kirkwood police officer's car was hit on the shoulder of eastbound 44 while the officer was assisting a disabled motorist Saturday, police said.
The officer was in their vehicle when someone hit the parked police car around 2:20 p.m. in the far right lane of the highway. Police said the officer's vehicle was parked partially in the far right lane to protect the disabled motorist on the side of the road.
The officer was trapped inside their vehicle after it was hit. First responders showed up to get the officer out of the vehicle. The officer walked to the ambulance on their own and had only minor injuries.
Police said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.