KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man after an incident in Kirkwood Tuesday.
19-year-old Karwawn Behar Piro, of Kirkwood, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and shooting from a motor vehicle.
At approximately 5 p.m., police responded to a call of road rage and shots being fired from a vehicle.
Police say they quickly learned that Piro was the suspect. He was arrested and a gun used was also recovered.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.