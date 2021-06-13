KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Kirkwood Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man.
The department said Wilbur Linhardt walked out of his home on Silver Lane around 6 p.m. and no one has been able to find him. Police said he suffers from dementia and is trying to walk back to his previous home in Nevada.
He was wearing a denim shirt with light beige pants. If you see him, call 314-822-5858.
