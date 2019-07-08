KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A hometown hero is giving back to his hometown Monday.
Former Mizzou standout (and later Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver) and Kirkwood native Jeremy Maclin helped to stuff 1,000 backpacks with supplies for kids in need in the St. Louis area.
The work was underway all afternoon at Maclin's alma mater, Kirkwood High School.
It's the ninth year Maclin has spearheaded the event.
"We started at one hundred backpacks and this year we're at a thousand,” he said.
Maclin and his team gave away the backpacks Monday evening.
He's planning to do the same in Columbia, Missouri and Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.