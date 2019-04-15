ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed in the Central West End overnight.
Nathaniel O'Reilly, 33, of Kirkwood, was reportedly attempting to cross North Kingshighway at Maryland outside of the designated crosswalk when he was hit by a Nissan Altima that had the right of way around 11 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police said the 63-year-old driver of the car that hit O'Reilly remained on the accident scene. A News 4 photographer on the scene noted that vehicle appeared to sustain heavy damage to its roof.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
