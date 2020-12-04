ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An alleged "serial burglar" was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across west St. Louis County dating back to February of this year.
Craig Richey, 62, of Kirkwood, was charged Thursday with 13 counts of burglary and stealing.
Richey, who is on federal probation for similar type crimes, stole several pieces of jewelry, high-end watches, and other property from the homes.
Below are the burglaries Richey was charged in connection with.
Police said Richey was taken into custody without incident at his place of work on Thursday after an investigation by officials from local jurisdictions as well as the FBI.
