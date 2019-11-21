KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the third time in five months, police said a car burglary suspect shot at someone in the St. Louis metro.
“These guys don’t want to get caught and are using every measure possible,” said officer Gary Baldridge with the Kirkwood Police Department.
Police said the latest incident involved a man who lives in the 1200 block of Orleans Street. He came home from work Sunday around 6:40 p.m. and found a man breaking into his car.
Baldridge told News 4 when the burglar ran away, the homeowner followed and that's when the burglar shot at him. Thankfully, the gunman missed.
Baldridge said it's just the latest incident in a string of car break-ins.
“This summer has been the worst we’ve ever seen," said Baldridge.
Baldridge said the thieves hitting Kirkwood are often from North City, North St. Louis County, and East St. Louis. He said they also often work in groups and are believed to be armed, which is why he warns about confronting burglars.
This incident in Kirkwood comes one month after a car burglar shot at a homeowner in Jefferson County. This summer, a Maryland Heights police officer was shot when he tried to stop a car burglar at an apartment complex on Gallery Drive.
Baldridge suggests always calling 911 and letting police handle the situation instead of trying to confront the burglar.
