KIRKWOOD (KMOV) - Kirkwood High School runner Christian Baker is heading to the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City this weekend (March 8-10).
While he’s worked hard to qualify for this event, he’s still pleasantly surprised that he has made it to this level.
“I didn't think I would ever be a top runner even in the state of Missouri,” said Baker. “To get here and to be able to say I ran a top 10 time in the nation is a really cool feat.”
The long distance runner will compete against around 3,500 of the country’s best athletes for a national title and All-American honors.
“I want to be competitive,” said Baker. “I think top six is considered All-American, so I think if I have a really good race, I can go for just that. I want to go out there and compete and have fun.”
Baker, who is currently ranked 11th in the country in distance running, says racing is in his blood. His father is the distance running coach at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. His mother is also a competitive runner.
“My mom always says she gave me all the speed, and he gave me all of his endurance,” said Baker. “The support they have given me has been a really big motivator, and made it all possible.”
Baker hopes that his journey to New York will pave the way for more Missouri runners.
“I don't know anyone that's ever gone from Kirkwood,” said Baker. “So it's definitely a cool thing to be able to do that and maybe pioneer it for more Kirkwood runners.”
