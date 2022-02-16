KIRKWOOD (KMOV.com) -- A Kirkwood High School student showed up at school with a gun in his backpack Wednesday, a school spokesperson said.
School administrators and the school resource officer found a pistol in the student's backpack after someone reported the student to the school's administration. It is unclear if the pistol was loaded, or why he brought the gun to school.
The student was arrested by Kirkwood Police after the gun was found. The spokesperson did not say how old he was or what grade he was in.
A letter to parents said the gun was not used in a threatening way at the school.
