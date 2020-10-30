KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kirkwood High School has had to forfeit their first round playoff game and their 2020 playoff season due to COVID-19.
Friday night, Kirkwood was scheduled to played St. Louis University High School in the first round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 Division 1 playoffs.
The JV football game vs. CBC scheduled for Nov. 2 has also been canceled.
According to a letter shared on Twitter from the athletic office, SLUH will now play the winner of the Lindbergh and Eureka district semifinals game on Nov. 4.
The Kirkwood C football game versus Webster Groves scheduled for Saturday is canceled also due to Webster Groves not having enough players.
The team plans to still play in their annual Turkey Day varsity game as scheduled.
