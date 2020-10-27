KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mr. Walsh’s class at St. John Vianney High School meets in the gym, but one student can't make it to class, at least not in person.
Junior Alex Quee attends by iPad because the commute from his home would be a bit difficult.
Back in March, Alex flew home to see his parents and his 2-year-old sister and because of the travel restrictions, he can't come back. While his classmates are inside at Vianney, Alex is 7,000 miles away in China.
News 4’s Steve Harris has the story.
