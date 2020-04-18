KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends of Carol MacDonald pulled off the surprise of a lifetime Saturday morning, honoring her late veteran father who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Ray Sloan joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the end of World War II. He was assigned to a minesweeper in Pearl Harbor, but before he could arrive his ship was sunken or driven ashore by a typhoon. As a result, he was assigned to the administrative command of Minecraft of the Pacific, located on Ford Island.
In doing so, Sloan's duties involved administering a database of all mines planted by the U.S. and its allies in the Pacific.
Sloan, 93, was living at a nursing home facility in Connecticut, according to his daughter, Carol MacDonald. He had several underlying health issues when he contracted COVID-19. He died from the virus on Wednesday.
"My siblings and I were not allowed to be there because of the quarantine, but I was able to FaceTime him on the day he died," MacDonald said. "He didn't understand what was going on, but I was able to talk to him one last time."
MacDonald said nursing home staff stayed with her father as he lived out his final moments.
Unable to have a funeral service, MacDonald's friends and family surprised her with a processional through her neighborhood Saturday morning. Dozens of cars drove by offering condolences, balloons, cards and signs; all staying in the cars as MacDonald stood on her neighborhood's grass island.
"At first I thought we were coming outside so my husband could play with his drone," she said. "When I saw my family showing up, I knew something was up. I thought he was going to surprise me with a puppy because he had asked me if I wanted a puppy on our way out here. This is so much better."
The American Veterans Post One accompanied the procession, offering MacDonald a Bible in the wake of her father's passing.
“If you think about it, they put their lives on the line for us, they weren’t worried about six feet, the only thing they were worried about was six feet under," said Post One member Gene Baker. "If we can take little time and show that support for them, just like they did for us.”
Baker said the group's goal is to provide support to families of veterans and those with military ties. He was shocked at the turnout.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "We were supposed to pick up the back end and as soon as we went out onto the road, people started getting in line behind us."
MacDonald said she plans to revisit ideas for an official funeral service for her father in the fall.
“None of us were able to be there with him, so when this was going on today I thought about how many other families weren’t able to be with their loved ones and I feel so blessed and honored," she said.
