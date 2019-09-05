KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For many kids, the meals they eat at school are a large portion of their day. So, Kirkwood Schools, like dozens of other districts, now has a program called "Nutrition on Weekends."
Through the district and its parents, more than $10,000 was raised to fund the program this school year. That means more than 60 kids are guaranteed meals on weekends.
Now, the focus is on keeping the program going, which is where the community has stepped in.
"Our year one goal is met but we want to do this for as long as our kids need it, we want to have this program in place," Lisa Wade with Kirkwood Schools said.
Places like the Shoe Lace Factory in downtown Kirkwood are offering up deals on Generopolis. Shop owner Mike Killian said it's their way of giving back.
"These days so many families rely on their school for everything, it's almost like they're they're all day they have breakfast lunch and dinner," he said
What you pay for these special deals, will be given directly to the Nutrition on Weekends program. If you'd like to make a difference, click here.
