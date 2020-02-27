KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have taken into custody a suspect they say carjacked a person in a Kirkwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Kirkwood police began to chase the vehicle taken earlier this afternoon and it ended in a crash in the 5400 block of Genevieve.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
A masked man confronted a homeowner at gunpoint on Meadow Ridge Lane and forced them to get out of their car, police say.
The man then sped off in the car.
News 4 is working to get more information and will update when it becomes available.
