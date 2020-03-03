KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have charged a suspect they say carjacked and robbed a man in a Kirkwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Najee Neal, 28, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
Police say the victim pulled into his driveway in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane and a black sedan with two men inside pulled up behind him.
Neal, wearing a mask, then went up the victim's driver side door and demanded the victim's wallet, phone and jacket, police say.
Police say the victim complied and Neal then drove off in his car before officers spotted him the 700 block of South Kirkwood Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Neal did not stop.
Neal led officers on a chase into St. Louis City where police say he crashed in the 5400 block of Genevieve. He then ran but was a arrested a short time later.
Neal is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond. Police say Neal has a criminal history that includes robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.
