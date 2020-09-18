KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Kirkwood 10-year-old is making thousands of homemade masks and pumping the money back into local businesses.
Noa Vazquez began making the masks in March. With the help of her mom, the pair can create 20 masks per hour. To date, they've made thousands.
"It's kind of fun, because you can make people happy," she said. "It's definitely worth it."
She has sold about half of the masks on her own, bringing in more than $10,000. The rest of the masks are sold at Sammy Soap in downtown Kirkwood, where the store is able to keep 100% of the proceeds.
"I don't know how she figured out she was going to do this, but she's been a tremendous help for us and our business," Beth Forsee, a part-owner of Sammy Soap said.
So far, the store has made more than $9,000 in sales from Noa's masks.
When it comes to the $10,000 brought in own her own, Vazquez is taking that money and spending it at local businesses in Kirkwood and beyond, hoping to give them the boost they may need amid the pandemic.
"The first time she came in I probably called four people the second they walked out the door," Anna Carr, owner of Kirkwood Pop Co., said. "This sweet little girl has been making masks and she came in and wanted to donate back to us."
Vazquez said she usually buys $100 worth of products from local stores with the money she makes selling masks. Then, she donates what she buys to area law enforcement and local organizations.
"I decided to donate the money to local businesses because some people were losing their jobs and other businesses were going out of business and instead I wanted to help them and give them money to try to stay open," she said.
She also donated more than 1,000 masks to the Jennings School District earlier this school year, ensuring every student who wants a personalized face mask can have one.
