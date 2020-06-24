ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kinloch volunteer firefighter Arlydia's Bufford remains in critical but stable condition after being shot Monday night at the restaurant in St. John.
Courtney D. Washington is facing multiple charges in the shooting that killed one woman and injured Bufford and another.
News 4 talked to Bufford’s family and they wanted focus on how strong and resilient of a woman she is.
Her family says the 20 year old is a classic example of going above and beyond in everything she does.
"Sweet, caring, kind-hearted, she excels at everything she does, overachiever, goal setter, go-getter, she pushes herself to greatness, if you've seen the awards in her room, that's her,” said aunt Chassedy Torrence.
Her family is still trying to wrap their heads around why the volunteer firefighter with the Kinloch Fire Protection District was shot in the head while eating dinner out with colleagues.
"Makes me angry, just want to lash out, have to stay strong for her," said Arlydia’s mom, Rebecca Bufford.
She says the hardest part is not being able to be with her daughter while she undergoes a five to six hour surgery Wednesday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions, Arlydia's family will be at home waiting to hear from doctors how she's doing.
Her father says they've decided to focus all their energy on her recovery.
"I'm not really concerned about the guy they caught, don't even want to think anything negative about him, just think everything positive about my daughter and make sure she gets back to 100%," said Carl Bufford.
