ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is good news to report on the volunteer firefighter shot at Applebee's in St. John on June 22.
Arlydia Bufford, 20, was released from the hospital in July and began undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation center in the area, Kinloch police announced. She will be discharged from rehab on Monday.
"[She] has a long road ahead of her and we stand committed to seeing her through. Please continue the positive thoughts and prayers, they are working!" the police department said in a statement.
Bufford hopes to return to full service within six months.
Late last month Bufford was taken off the ventilator and breathing on her own, the Kinloch Fire Department said,
Bufford was one of three women shot at the restaurant. Kimberly Ratliff-Penton was killed in the shooting.
[RELATED: Community rallies behind volunteer firefighter shot while eating at Applebees]
The Kinloch firefighter required multiple surgeries and her mother previously told News 4 that her daughter had a long recovery ahead of her.
[RELATED: 5-year-old uses lemonade stand to raise money for firefighter shot at Applebee's]
Courtney Demond Washington is the accused shooter and police have not yet found a connection between him and the women shot.
You can send a get well soon car to Bufford to:
Cards for Arlyida
C/o Kinloch Fire Protection District
5684 Martin Luther King Blvd
Kinloch, MO 63140
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.