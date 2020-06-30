ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is good news to report on the volunteer firefighter shot at Applebee's in St. John on June 22.
Arlydia Bufford, 20, has been taken off the ventilator and is breathing on her own, the Kinloch Fire Department announced. They said she is also speaking and is aware of what happened and where she is.
"She even asked her mom to bring her some black socks," the fire department said in its release.
Bufford was one of three women shot at the restaurant. Kimberly Ratliff-Penton was killed in the shooting.
[RELATED: Community rallies behind volunteer firefighter shot while eating at Applebees]
The Kinloch firefighter required multiple surgeries and her mother previously told News 4 that her daughter had a long recovery ahead of her.
"She is still listed in critical condition but this is a huge step in the right direction," the Kinloch Fire Department said.
[RELATED: 5-year-old uses lemonade stand to raise money for firefighter shot at Applebee's]
Courtney Demond Washington is the accused shooter and police have not yet found a connection between him and the women shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.