ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Kingshighway will be closed this weekend.
MoDOT officials said the roadway will be closed under Interstate 44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 so crews can demolish the westbound Interstate 44 bridge over Kingshighway.
During the closure, drivers will be able to get to westbound Interstate 44 from a portion of Kingshighway north of the interstate, and will be able to get from eastbound Interstate 44 to the portion of Kingshighway south of Interstate 44.
The roadway is expected to reopen under the interstate by 5 a.m. Monday, April 15 but one lane will remain closed in each direction so crews can build the new bridge.
All work is weather permitting.
