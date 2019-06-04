ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two businesses featured in a News 4 investigation are now shut down.
Police received reports on massage parlors about possible sexual activity going on inside Chen Sheng Massage in Valley Park. Some people raised concerns about whether there might be human trafficking happening.
"I am just as shocked as anyone else," Erin Yaeger said. She works just down the street from Chen Sheng Massage.
READ: News 4 Investigates: Illicit massage parlors, sex trafficking likely hidden in plain sight throughout St. Louis area
Last month, News 4 reported that Chen Sheng Massage had recent reports and reviews online that seemed to indicate sexual activity.
A police report from last June said a female employee was spending the night in the business. Experts say this is a red flag for human trafficking.
In March, a man reported he was getting a massage and the worker there solicited him for sex.
After News 4's report, officials took action. A red sign on the door states the business is closed, saying everyone is notified to keep out as long as the notice remains posted.
"You guys raised up a little more red flags and it was grounds to come in and check everything out a little more thoroughly," Yaeger said.
Manchester city officials told News 4 they could not say much, other than they were not in compliance with the city's regulations.
Police Chief Scott Will tells News 4 an official criminal investigation is still on-going.
"I am kind of hoping that it's gone for good," Yaeger said.
Orchid Day Spa, on Watson in south St. Louis County, has also been closed after a reported sexual assault at the business.
News 4 has not heard back from owners of either massage parlors despite multiple attempts to get a hold of them.
Advocates say illicit massage businesses can promote human trafficking, with some women potentially being exploited or abused.
Experts say there's a fear when a business closes that they just pick up and move to another location.
