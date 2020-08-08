JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of another event in the News 4 viewing area.
The Kimmswick Apple Butter festival will no longer be held this October. Over 30 shops and vendors were set to showcase their goods but the Kimmswich mayor and the festival committee agreed to cancel due to the pandemic.
Missouri reached 57,379 cases on Friday, adding nearly 1,000 cases. At least 1,310 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
The festival is scheduled for next year on October 30 and October 31.
