ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A former aide to President Donald Trump has joined Eric Greitens’ team.
Kimberly Guilfoyle will serve as the new National Chair for Greitens’ campaign for a U.S. Senate seat. “Governor Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative, America First policies. I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision throughout Missouri and around the country,” she said.
Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor and host of Fox News. She was also the National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, which was the organization responsible for raising money in support of Trump and his America First agenda.
Greitens was elected governor of Missouri in 2016 but resigned in 2018 amid multiple investigations. He announced in March that he would run for the seat being vacated by GOP Senator Roy Blunt.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, activist Timothy Shepard and Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran who works for an organization that fights corporate monopolies, have also announced they are vying for Blunt's seat.
