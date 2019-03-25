ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The co-founder of The Pasta House Co. has died.
An employee for the restaurant company told News 4 they were notified Monday morning that Kim Tucci had died. According to KTRS, he had been battling cancer.
In addition to co-founding The Pasta House Co., Tucci was known for his charitable works, among which were “Reading, writing and Ravioli” and the “Caring and Sharing Program.”
According to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, Tucci graduated from St. Louis University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Communication. He was reportedly a member of the university’s Board of Trustees and a chairman of the SLU Billiken Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.