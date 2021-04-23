ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When the newly-signed pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim held up a sign reading 'Hello STL' at his introductory Cardinals press conference, he had no idea the bizarre year that awaited him.
Quarantined in a foreign country where he didn't speak the language. Being away from his family. Suddenly forced to idle during the spring and summer months during which a professional baseball player is typically accustomed to the daily grind of the season.
Kim eventually got his chance to pitch in the big leagues, initially with a brief stint in the closer role for the Cardinals before settling into a comfortable spot in the St. Louis starting rotation. It was as though the Korean left-hander never considered that these circumstances were supposed to have fazed him in some way. Kim thrived in 2020, posting a 1.62 ERA in 39 innings for the Cardinals in his first big-league season.
All of that, though, happened before Kim ever got the chance to pitch in front of his new team's fans in St. Louis. Through all that craziness, the folks for whom he held up that endearing little sign back in December 2019 still hadn't seen him pitch in person at the Cardinals home ballpark.
Though the first live impression was delayed by the pandemic, Kim made sure to unleash his best effort for the 13,196 in attendance Friday night at Busch Stadium. With his customary quick pace on the mound, Kim threw 5.2 innings of one-run baseball to lead the Cardinals past the Reds, 5-4.
“Oh, his pace is amazing,” Paul Goldschmidt said. “You love playing defense behind him. With him kind of starting the season hurt—and even in spring training we didn’t really get used to it—I kind of forgot until today. It’s just awesome out there. He works fast. Throws a lot of strikes. They put the balls in play, so that’s exactly what you want. We really appreciate it and want to do our job behind him. Make all those plays and score some runs. But it is fun to watch and play behind him out there.”
A home run by newfound Cardinal-killer Nick Castellanos was the only blemish on KK's night on the mound. Kim hit on his typical target to work fast and keep the defense engaged, but more so than in any of his other previous starts for St. Louis, the lefty was content on Friday to let the defense watch as he recorded quite a few of the outs on his own. Kim struck out eight Reds to set a new career-high since joining the Cardinals and MLB.
Always cognizant of the details, however, Kim reflected on his outing and noted an element of his outing that could have been even sharper, in his mind.
“Overall, I am satisfied with my performance today,” Kim said via his interpreter after the game. “But one thing I have to work on would be the first-pitch strike. I know that I wasn’t good at it today. I will have to think over how I can be more aggressive and pitch first-pitch strikes with all four of my pitches.”
It’s true that Kim only recorded a first-pitch strike against half the batters he faced Friday. His manager didn’t seem to mind.
“I thought he was outstanding,” Mike Shildt said. “Career-high, for us, with eight strikeouts. And no walks. I do appreciate the fact that he wants to dominate that first pitch even more and get some quicker outs, but I thought he was fantastic. Threw the ball very, very well today.”
Kim also flexed his versatility, notching his first-career big-league hit against Sonny Gray to lead off the third inning. With the presence of the designated hitter in Korea, it had been quite some time since Kim had to handle a bat in a game, prior to this season. He revealed after the game that the base hit—a swinging bunt to the third base side—was his first in 14 years, with his last hit coming when he was still in high school.
There’s no shame in using your speed to your advantage—and believe it or not, KK was flying down that first base line—but Kim felt a little bad for Gray, anyway. After all, it didn’t feel like a real hit considering the ball only traveled a few feet on the infield grass.
Kim apologized to Gray for getting a cheap one off him; Gray’s response was a classic.
“Next time I batted, he actually kind of smiled at me—and threw, like, four breaking balls,” Kim said via his interpreter.
