ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — An elbow issue for Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim will send the veteran left-hander to the injured list after all, the Cardinals announced Monday.
Kim's most recent turn through the Cardinals' rotation was delayed from last Tuesday—which would have been five days of rest from his previous start on July 28—all the way until Saturday, August 7.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt kept that decision from sounding newsworthy last week when he stated that the delay in Kim's next start was not related to any injury concern. Rather, he claimed the extra days of rest for Kim were a product of the team's desire to integrate the new rotation additions, Jon Lester and J.A. Happ, while giving KK a blow from the rigors of the long season.
The first public mention of Kim dealing with an elbow issue came courtesy of Matt Carpenter, who referenced it in a post-game Zoom Saturday. Shildt then acknowledged after the game that KK's elbow soreness had been part of the reasoning for his delay between starts that week. Kim pitched four innings in Saturday's game, allowing two runs on three hits.
The soreness has evidently lingered for Kim, as the team placed him on the IL Monday with the official designation of left elbow inflammation. The move was retroactive to August 8. The Cardinals activated Daniel Ponce de Leon to take Kim's place on the roster as he makes his way back from a shoulder injury.
Kim has been on the IL twice previously this season, both times for back-related issues. In his second MLB season, Kim has been the second-biggest innings eater in the rotation behind Adam Wainwright. However, Wainwright's 139 innings are well ahead of Kim's 91. The 33-year-old Kim has posted a 3.36 ERA in his 19 starts this season, but is on a pace in which he is allowing a home run every nine innings.
The Cardinals have had seven starters miss time on the IL this year.
Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas are nearing their respective returns from the injured list at the perfect time, as the Cardinals suddenly have another hole to fill in their pitching rotation.
