ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has witnessed an alarming high rate of homicides this year, reaching 214 on Friday, 10% more than what the city saw in all of 2019 at 194. With these statistics, people are looking to the prosecutor to help make the city safer.
While incumbent Kim Gardner is favored to win, News 4's Lauren Trager heard from the Republican challenger, Daniel Zdrodowski.
And he wants voters to know they have a choice.
"I am just tired of St. Louis being in the news for another one of her publicity stunts," Zdrodowski said.
Zdrodowski points to high profile prosecutions of former Governor Eric Greitens to the Central West End couple, the McCloskeys as reasons why he says Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has got to go.
"Huge waste of money, just a huge waste of money and time," Zdrodowski said.
The life-long St. Louisan has been a lawyer for six years and is currently trying family law and other civil cases. He said he's more qualified to run the prosecutor's office. In Gardner's first term, some have criticized the office for losing experienced prosecutors and losing about 50% of trials.
"Based on the numbers that I have seen, I have tried more cases in the last year than Kim Gardner has in her entire career," Zdrodowski said.
Gardner's office did not respond to our multiple requests to interview her for this piece. She previously told News 4's Chris Nagus she has few regrets.
"The only mistake I feel like I've made is to not speak up even louder for injustices we have in the criminal justice system," Gardner said in a previous interview.
The prosecutor has repeatedly touted a diversion program and other reforms as keys to her success.
And the voters of St. Louis certainly spoke loud and clear in the August primary, nominating Gardner over former-prosecutor Mary Pat Carl 61% to 39%.
"You have to understand this job. I'm the only candidate that has that experience," Zdrodowski said.
Zdrowdoski knows his shot is a long one in a city that votes overwhelming democratic.
But he says he's asking for a chance.
If elected, "I pledge to run this office in a apolitical, neutral and effective manner," Zdrodowski said.
He says he would never have charged the McCloskeys in the first place but Zdrodowski added that he cannot comment on what he would do with the case, if elected.
Again, we reached out to Gardner multiple times, but did not get a response back for an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.