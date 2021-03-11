St. Louis City's top prosecutor, Kimberly Gardner, will sit down with 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker on Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. on KMOV.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she won't back down. The first Black woman to be the city's top prosecutor will explain this Sunday on 60 Minutes.

She says she's endured death threats, racial slurs and the relentless opposition of the police union as she has tried to keep her election promise and reshape the justice system.

“It’s about the will of the people. And the people of City of St. Louis overwhelmingly voted me in to do my job to reform a system that we all know is beyond repair. It needs to be dismantled and rebuilt,” Gardner said. “We as law enforcement have to hear the cries for help in the community and deliver. And that’s why I’m not going to back down. That’s why I’m not going kiss the ring of the status quo to keep it a certain way.”

Gardner will sit down with Bill Whitaker on Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. on KMOV.

