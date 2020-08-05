ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Kim Gardner, St. Louis’ first Black Circuit Attorney, won her primary challenge Tuesday and is likely to win a second term in office in November’s general election.
Gardner beat Mary Pat Carl, a former prosecutor, with about 60 percent of the vote.
"There are no words. I am honored. It is the people who spoke in an overwhelming voice," she said. "We are about justice and people want to feel safe. I assure you, I fight for justice regardless of who supported me or not. We are all going to come together and move the city forward."
Gardner has been in the spotlight as some very high-profile cases have been brought by her office in the her first term.
A recent example is her decision to charge Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The couple's defense attorneys have accused Gardner of playing politics and have filed a motion to dismiss.
She's also known for her decision to charge former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with invasion of privacy. That case was ultimately dismissed.
Despite Carl calling attention to those controversies, Gardner got more than 43,000 of the 71,456 votes cast.
Following her defeat, Carl tweeted that she wishes "Ms. Gardner a successful term."
We ran a strong campaign under unprecedented circumstances. I'm proud of what we accomplished, and grateful for the commitment so many made. I wish Ms. Gardner a successful term. I urge her to be transparent with the public, and build working relationships for a safer St. Louis.— Mary Pat Carl (@MaryPatCarl) August 5, 2020
