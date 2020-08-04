ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Kim Gardner, St. Louis’ first Black Circuit Attorney, won her primary challenge Tuesday and is likely to win a second term in office in November’s general election.
Gardner beat Mary Pat Carl, a former prosecutor, with about 60 percent of the vote.
Gardner has been in the spotlight as some very high-profile cases have been brought by her office in the her first term.
A recent example is her decision to charge Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The couple's defense attorneys have accused Gardner of playing politics and have filed a motion to dismiss.
She's also known for her decision to charge former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with invasion of privacy. That case was ultimately dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.