ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she has been the target of racist threats after she filed charges against the Central West End couple seen pointing guns at protesters.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey are each facing one count of unlawful use of a weapon, after confronting a crowd of protesters with weapons outside their home on Portland Place.
READ: [Charges filed against McCloskeys after June incident]
"It's been disheartening and it's been a racially, sexist motivated attack on me as a local prosecutor," Gardner said. "I've had people leave messages on my car that I should be strung up and be hung by the KKK. I've had someone say they can't wait to see a bullet in my head, and that's disturbing."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he would likely pardon the McCloskeys if they were convicted.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt also followed suit, saying he plans to seek a dismissal in the case.
