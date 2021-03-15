ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 60 minutes interview featuring St. Louis' first black circuit attorney sparked new conversations about race. Kim Gardner says she's received threats since taking office. News 4 examined some of the claims.
“I was sent email that said I should be hung up by a tree by the KKK,” Gardner said in the 60 Minutes interview. She said she was commonly sent horrible messages. News 4 submitted a public information request and was provided about 30 messages, sent to the circuit attorney’s media account. They were sent between the end of July and middle of September last year, around the time that Gardner charged gun-wielding couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They do contain foul language and many use racial slurs.
It's unclear where the messages originated, but IP addresses provided by the Circuit Attorney’s Office all appear to be different. They say they have turned several letters over to the police and FBI over the years, which the police department confirms, SLMPD officers have opened investigations, but did not say if any arrests or charges have been filed.
The 60 Minutes piece interviewed Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the St. Louis Police Union, who was and has been openly critical of the circuit attorney. Neither the police chief or public safety director nor the union that represents black police officers were interviewed for the piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.