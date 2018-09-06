MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects were killed when a stolen car crashed into a tanker truck in the Metro East during a police chase late Wednesday night.
Police said an undercover police unit from Alton flagged a car that was reportedly involved in a crime 24 hours prior and followed the vehicle to Roxana.
In the car were 28-year-old Rodney WIlliams and his brother, 21-year-old Thomas Williams.
One of them was wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery and mob action investigation. The car was connected to a brutal attack in Riverview Park, in which a woman was beaten so badly she had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car on Illinois 111 but the driver took off and crashed into a tanker truck at New Poag Road near Edwardsville after running a red light.
Hazmat teams were called to the crash scene to ensure that there was no potential gas leak.
Both of the Williams' were pronounced dead.
The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.
Police said the vehicle was found to be stolen out of St. Louis County.
