BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three pedestrians were struck and killed in St. Francois County Sunday evening.
Around 5 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu crashed on Highway 67 south of Cash Lane. The driver of the Malibu and two people who stopped to help him were then hit by a 2005 Jeep Liberty that had lost control on the Big River Bridge and slid off the left side of the highway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Jeep hit the front of the Malibu before hitting a cable barrier, overturning and hitting the three pedestrians.
The pedestrians were pronounced dead at the crash scene shortly after the incident. They were identified as 43-year-old Joseph Reddick 2nd, 39-year-old Heather Rusan and 23-year-old Paden Sorbello, all of Bonne Terre.
The driver of the Liberty sustained a minor injury.
On Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C responded to 189 crashes.
