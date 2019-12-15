ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A three-car crash involving a wrong-way driver left a man dead on Interstate 270.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Kia Forte southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Dougherty Ferry Road.
The car then crashed into a 2011 Toyota Sienna, police said. The van was also hit by a Nissan Murano moments later.
The driver of the van, 34 year-old Timothy Primo, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the car with Primo, 71-year-old Phillip Tilghman, was seriously injured during the crash.
The 22-year-old driver was also seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
