MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a one-vehicle accident in Montgomery County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said a 53-year-old man was driving southbound I-55 with two passengers when he left the roadway and his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck overturned.
The driver was trapped inside the truck until crews arrived on scene. he was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the front and back seat passengers were not wearing their seat belts and were ejected from the truck. One of them, later identified as 51-year-old Alvin Hunter, died on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with serious injures.
