NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a shooting which occurred outside of a strip mall in North St. Louis County early Sunday morning.
Police responded to Mystic Grille, a bar and grill located outside of a strip mall off of West Florissant Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
County police taped off several of the connecting businesses while they investigated.
After investigating, county police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the strip mall. They said the victim appears to be a man in his 20s but have not been able to properly identify him.
Incidents of violence have occurred in the same area in the past.
A man and a woman were shot outside of a bar located in the strip mall last November.
A 21-year-old man was shot outside of the same bar in March of 2015. At the time, the bar's owners promised to increase security.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.