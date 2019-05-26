ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and three people injured in what the Missouri State Highway Patrol sais were two separate accidents closing the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 at Highway 367 for several hours early Sunday morning.
Police said the first accident occurred when a Chevy Malibu was driving eastbound on I-270 at 1 a.m. It experienced a flat tire and attempted to pull over to the right shoulder. A Kia Sorento traveling behind the Malibu struck the rear end of the car, causing 43-year-old Delphine Stegall to be ejected from the vehicle.
Right after the first accident, police said a Pontiac Grand Prix was driving eastbound on I-270 when it struck the front of a Kia Sorento which was stopped facing westbound. After the impact, the Grand Prix spun to the left and hit a Cadillac SRX which was traveling in the next eastbound lane.
Police said Stegall was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the Sorento, a 39-year-old woman, was in serious condition. The drivers of the other two vehicles, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were listed with moderate injuries.
Police said the Malibu, Grand Prix and the Sorento were completely totaled, while the SRX sustained moderate damage.
The highway was reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
