ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis gas station after a double shooting on Thanksgiving Day.
Officers were called to the Love’s Travel Stop in the 6100 block of North Broadway around 1:15 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene, they found two men had been shot. One man was shot in the back and the other was shot in the head.
According to police, one man was not conscious but breathing at the scene and the other was not conscious nor breathing.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has crews has headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
