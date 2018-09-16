ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a 69-year-old driver of a pick-up truck was killed in accident near Summerfield, Illinois in St. Clair County Sunday morning.
Andria Frein, 35, of New Baden, Illinois was driving a 1997 Ford SUV northbound on Dressel-Schoene Road at its intersection with North Grove School Road when police say she hit the driver’s side of a Ford pick-up truck that was entering the intersection.
Police say the truck had the right-of-way and that Frein did not yield.
Both Frein and the driver of the truck, Donn Evans, of Trenton, Illinois, were taken to a hospital.
Evans later died. Frein suffered unknown injuries.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.