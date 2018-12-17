ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Highway Z in St. Charles County following a fatal crash.
Officials closed the lanes and started diverting traffic onto Wentzville Parkway after the three-car crash just before 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly ejected in the crash.
An official with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said one person was killed in the crash. Another person sustained life-threatening injuries and a third sustained non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
Stay tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for the latest on this breaking news.
