PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured during a crash in Pacific Thursday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene around 6:30 a.m. at Highway O & Highway F and saw two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the incident.
Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 one person died in the crash. A second person sustained serious injuries.
No other information has been released.
