NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a double shooting in Pine Lawn left one dead overnight.
Officers arrived to the area of Cedarwood and Sexton, just off Jennings Station Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found two men shot lying in the street with gunshot wounds.
"We were in the house and heard gunshots pow pow pow. We saw the police coming around the curb, someone's been shot," said nearby resident Valesia.
One of the men was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where he later died.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if the men knew each other.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
