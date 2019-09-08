NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- A late night crash left one woman dead and three others injured in north St. Louis Saturday.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. Florissant and Thrush. Officials say four people were injured in the two-car crash and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
A woman, who was involved in the crash, later died from her injuries at the hospital.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.