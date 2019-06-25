ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Charges are pending against a 17-year-old driver of a Jeep that crashed early Sunday morning in Madison County, Illinois, killing one person.
Police said the accident happened on Illinois Route 159, a half mile south of Route 140 at 2:25 a.m.
The 2016 Jeep, driven by an unnamed 17-year-old girl, negotiated a slight curve in the road, and left the roadway, eventually flipping in a ditch.
A passenger, Deon Miller, 20, of Alton, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead.
Another passenger was transported to a St. Louis hospital in serious condition.
Three others, including the driver, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
