ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were killed and two others were injured during a late-night shooting in north St. Louis Monday.
Four men, ranging in age from 17 to 27, were in the 5900 block of Goodfellow when the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m.
According to police, 23-year-old Damarko Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man, age 27, stopped an ambulance that was unrelated call, which transported him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The teenage victim and a 25-year-old man later showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The elder of the two was listed in critical, stable condition and the other victim was listed as stable.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
